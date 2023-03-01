Campaign ’24 Has Begun

Voting On Your Rights

Quite possibly the most worrisome political development is the billionaire-bankrolled citizen initiative.

Measure 114 in Oregon, passed by voters last November, was immediately challenged in federal court with lawsuits, but remember this wasn’t the first rodeo for the wealthy elitists who engage in this sort of activity. The Oregon initiative, and two before it in neighboring Washington, were challenged with lawsuits but whether those measures are eventually nullified on constitutional grounds by the courts isn’t really the point.

The point is financial attrition — i.e., anti-gunners have boatloads of cash and every time they put forth one of these campaigns, it costs a small fortune to fight them. This is money the billionaires can afford to spend, where opponents are lucky if they can raise a campaign fund one-tenth the size to fight back.

A second point is more ominous: Anti-gunners learn from these efforts. Where they might have gone after guns and magazines, the next target may be state preemption. Gun prohibitionists hate those statutes and just because they’ve only been successful one time — in Colorado — to repeal a preemption law, watch out for well-funded initiative campaigns to get preemption on your ballot.

About 42 states had preemption laws at this writing, and removing such a law isn’t really a direct Second Amendment issue even if you think it is. Right now is when signature gathering begins so they can have a measure on this fall’s ballot. Pay attention, watch the news in your area and don’t be caught off-guard.

You cannot legally interfere with such initiative efforts, but there is no law against launching an education campaign to tell your side of whatever story they pander.

Make the issue about your rights and common sense. Take the high road and make a forceful argument for the wisdom of gun law uniformity. Your position is against turning back the calendar to a time of confusing and conflicting local ordinances. You want to go forward and protect not only gun law uniformity, but also defend the Legislature as the only legitimate body where state gun control laws should be debated and set.

Watch for attacks on other rights, such as efforts to tighten up concealed carry laws in your state. This could come in the form of legislation or by the initiative process, and remember, people who promote such efforts rely on emotion rather than common sense — and they are very good at it.