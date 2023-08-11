XS Sights DXT2 Night Sights

I remember the first time I saw oversized “express” sights on a pistol. The pistol belonged to the late, great Louis Awerbuck. I still don’t remember the particulars of the firearm, but I sure remember the shockingly large front sight.

Louie was explaining some concept or another to a dullard of a student (i.e., me) during a class. He produced his own pistol to demonstrate the concept, and my eye immediately caught what appeared to be a ping-pong ball sitting on the front of the slide. When I quizzed him about it, the understated Mr. Awerbuck simply said it was so he could see the front sight in order to shoot people who needed shot.

What he had shown me that day about 30 years ago was one of the first Big Dot pistol sights. It opened my eyes to a different way of looking at pistol sights (puns intended).

At the time, I was ten feet tall, bulletproof and equipped with a better-than-average set of peepers. Obviously, I didn’t need such assistance — I thought — even though I intuitively understood how the oversized sight could be useful for fast target acquisition.

Fast-forward to my first set of XS Sights Big Dots about 5 years ago. As part of doing a story, I installed a set on one of my GLOCK concealed-carry guns and held up it to my eye. “WHOA, Nelly!” The worm had definitely turned for me.

At the time, I was fighting with a problem — the front sights on most guns had become fuzzy. I believe it was a communist plot or the result of Global Warming, even though other shooters claim they hadn’t noticed the same thing. Meanwhile, especially in low light, my split times were increasing as it took longer and longer to find the aiming button on the front of the gun — probably the communists at work again.

However, from my first look through a set of XS Big Dot Sights, I was a believer. The front sight was still a bit fuzzy without the help of reading glasses, but overall, I had a much easier time lining up on target. I got a bit faster and even my accuracy got better. I can’t say the new sights improved my smile or made my whites whiter, but they definitely enhanced my skills and — more importantly — my confidence went up.