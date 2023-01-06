Transcript

Welcome back! Customizing your handgun can be a lot of fun, but more importantly, it can lead to improved performance. Ask any Avid handgun shooter what the number one upgrade is and nine times out of 10 they’re going to tell you to upgrade your sights. That’s exactly what we’re going to do today using the XS Sights DIY series inline rear sight Pusher for GLOCK.

During my time making videos for you all to enjoy, I’ve mentioned my cameraman Bronson quite a bit but you don’t know a whole lot about him. Well, today’s the day that I tell you that he runs stock GLOCK

sights.

Instead of the endless ridicule he deserves, I’ve decided to help him out. We’re going to replace those sites with the XS Sights R3D Night Sights.

Let’s get to it!

Here we have the finished product. These sites are a massive improvement over the originals. Not only that, but this can all be done even with an optic installed, and the inline rear sight pusher can install suppressor-height sights.

Perhaps equally important these are all designed and manufactured in Texas. So, if you no longer want to pay someone to put sights on your gun for you, go ahead and check this out, and take matters into your own hands. Visit the XS Sights website for more information.

As always, thank you for watching