The Magnificent Franklin Armory Binary Firing System

Details

The National Firearms Act defines a machinegun as: Any weapon which shoots, is designed to shoot, or can be readily restored to shoot, automatically more than one shot without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger.

The mad geniuses at Franklin Armory have contrived a mechanism that allows you to fire your favorite sporting weapon once when you pull the trigger and again when you release it. In so doing, the gun still shoots one time for each single function of the trigger. That keeps the feds happy. However, a full trigger cycle produces a reliable double tap that minimizes disturbances to your sight picture and makes for faster follow-up shots.

Franklin Armory offers fifteen different variations for a wide variety of common weapons, including the AR15, AKM, GLOCK, Stribog, HK clones, Ruger 10/22, CZ Scorpion, PC Charger, and more. Each design is unique, but they all share some common DNA. Their conversion units drop in without gunsmithing and offer three different selector options. Safe and traditional semiauto are fairly straightforward. The Binary position, however, is where the real magic can be found.

When set for Binary fire, you get one round on pull of the trigger and one round on release. . Before I met one of these things, I thought it was just a nifty way to waste ammo. After a little range time, I found the rig to be surprisingly practical.