Riton 3 Tactix EED Pistol Optic

I’ve become a fanboy for Riton Optics and their new 3 Tactix EED red dot sight now checks an important box for their pistol optics.

Many of the folks who advocate pistol-mounted optics are switching to enclosed emitter models. An enclosed emitter optic has a closed aluminum housing over the top of the device to protect the “guts” — the laser emitter, lens and other electronic parts — from dirt, moisture, impact and debris.

Riton calls the EED the “No-Doubt Dot” and the added protection makes it a legitimate consideration for duty weapons or hard-use concealed carry guns, especially in extra-dirty environments. The EED offers a wide 21x16mm sight window, fits the Acro footprint, features shake-awake for the 1MOA dot and only weighs 1.83 oz.

MSRP: $349

RitonOptics.com

