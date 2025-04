Internet commandos say the .38 Special has outlived its usefulness and should be consigned to the ash heap of history. Host Brent T. Wheat and Roy Huntington disagree, and they explain why!

—

Have a topic idea or guest you’d like to see in a future episode? Let us know. Email [email protected].

Never miss an episode! Subscribe to our YouTube channel or sign-up for our newsletter to get the GUNS Magazine Podcast delivered straight to your inbox each week.