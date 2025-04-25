Even Anti-Gunners Admit It

The Trace is a pro-gun control news organization backed by anti-gun billionaire Michael Bloomberg. Recently, the publication acknowledged “Americans’ appetite for firearms remains well above historic norms.”

This is no small admission for The Trace, which was telling readers how U.S. gun sales were “plummeting.” The numbers are down considerably from the big surge during 2020, which brought us the COVID-19 pandemic panic, and the violent demonstrations in many big cities during the “Summer of Love.”

Of course more people bought guns that year. Police ranks were being trimmed, response times were increasing, nightly news broadcasts were loaded with reports of riot-level protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. It’s a natural reaction to trouble that people fall back on the good old Second Amendment. Goes together like Spring and baseball.

Here are some numbers from The Trace which deserve attention.

• In 2020, Americans bought an estimated 21.8 million firearms. Last year, we still purchased an estimated 15.3 million firearms.

• Since 1899, some 500 million firearms have been produced for the U.S. market. The Trace says even with a number of guns that “fall out of circulation each year,” there are “likely more than 390 million guns in civilian hands.”

• A Pew Research poll said 42% of Americans live in households where guns are present. This includes the 32% who say they personally own a gun.

That’s a lot of hardware, and when one considers that fewer than 50,000 firearms were involved in a crime of violence, a negligent homicide, a suicide or homicide in 2022, we are still talking about a fraction of all privately held firearms being misused in any given year. The estimate comes from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and 2022 is the most recent year for which data is apparently available.

Sure, each of these fatalities is a tragedy. Nobody said otherwise. What is being said is that all the talk about “gun violence” being an “epidemic” and “public health crisis” is nonsense. The numbers simply do not support the argument for more gun control, a total gun ban or a ban on so-called “assault rifles.”

As Insider noted last time, the number of rifles — of ANY KIND — involved in all of this mayhem numbers in the hundreds in any given year. Translation: It amounts to a fly speck on the violence chart. Yet, the gun ban bunch wants to rid the landscape of modern semiautomatic rifles. Has anyone ever asked anti-gunners about this disparity? I mean, besides me.