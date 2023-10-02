Effective security in a world gone nuts requires both gear and skill. Either one without the other can actually make things worse. You can dump four grand on a top-end, tricked-out black rifle that you never shoot and find yourself a menace both at the range and in the real world. Alternatively, a recently retired Delta Force operator armed with a defective Saturday Night Special might actually be better off with a bat. To remain safe, one should both pack a decent gun and train regularly.

Choosing a good, concealed carry handgun is actually a fairly complicated proposition. The truly low-end stuff is potentially both uncomfortable to carry and unreliable. The opposite end of the spectrum can cost as much as a decent used car. It is the sweet spot that we shall explore today.