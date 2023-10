To keep yourself and your family safe in a world gone nuts, it’s all about finding the sweet spot — that special place in the entire spectrum of defensive handguns that offers reliability, ruggedness and accuracy, all at an affordable price. Will Dabbs, MD, shares why the 9mm Masada Slim from IWI checks all these boxes and more.

