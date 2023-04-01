There’s a long-held assumption that custom, high-quality products come at a hefty cost, with descriptors like handcrafted or bespoke often used to command higher price points. But there’s an exception. When it comes to Craft Holsters, you don’t have to choose between quality and affordability.

Rooted in years of family tradition and leathercrafting expertise, Craft Holsters’ mission remains the same as the day it began — to bring custom, quality holsters to everyone. Why? Because they believe each responsible gun owner deserves a custom quality holster for his or her everyday carry handgun.

One of the ways Craft Holsters makes its products more accessible is through its Holsters ClubTM — a free membership program offering several money-saving benefits.

Holsters Club members receive free economy shipping on orders over $199 and a 10% loyalty discount, which is applied to any order from the second one on. And with holsters for over 2,200 gun models, including semi-automatic and revolvers, this means you can get one for every handgun in your collection.