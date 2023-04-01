Craft Holsters Welcomes You To Their Holsters ClubTM
There’s a long-held assumption that custom, high-quality products come at a hefty cost, with descriptors like handcrafted or bespoke often used to command higher price points. But there’s an exception. When it comes to Craft Holsters, you don’t have to choose between quality and affordability.
Rooted in years of family tradition and leathercrafting expertise, Craft Holsters’ mission remains the same as the day it began — to bring custom, quality holsters to everyone. Why? Because they believe each responsible gun owner deserves a custom quality holster for his or her everyday carry handgun.
One of the ways Craft Holsters makes its products more accessible is through its Holsters ClubTM — a free membership program offering several money-saving benefits.
Holsters Club members receive free economy shipping on orders over $199 and a 10% loyalty discount, which is applied to any order from the second one on. And with holsters for over 2,200 gun models, including semi-automatic and revolvers, this means you can get one for every handgun in your collection.
The Craft Holsters Difference
If sorting through thousands of holsters sounds overwhelming, consider two of Craft Holsters’ best sellers — the Lynx, an open-top IWB holster, and the Panther, an open-top OWB holster.
Although Craft Holsters offers a selection of Kydex and Nylon holsters, its premium leather holsters like the Lynx and Panther are what they’re most known for.
Each leather holster is handmade and hand-dyed using the finest materials, such as Italian leather and German threads. Double stitching improves the holster’s durability and prevents any deformation even after many years of use.
To ensure as close a fit as possible, they are molded on an exact replica of your gun to account for extremities, including sights, trigger guard shape, muzzle extensions, safeties or various aftermarket accessories. Plus, anything made of leather can be embossed with a monogram to make your product even more personal.
Join Now
Products purchased by Holsters Club members are also backed by Craft Holsters’ Lifetime Warranty that can be applied to all operational parts of the holster as well as the material of the holster. The warranty does not apply to wear and tears such as scuffs, scratches, and abrasions as they are a normal mark of product use.
Marks of normal use tell both you and your holster’s story. Some holsters help you protect your loved ones and your property, others serve those in law enforcement, and the rest make your time at the range even more enjoyable.
No matter your intended application, the Holsters ClubTM will save you money on quality, custom holsters made specifically for your firearms. Join the Holsters Club for no cost now at craftholsters.com.