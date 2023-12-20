Wheel Guns Are Real Guns

In today’s scandium, titanium and polymer auto loading world, the retro-interest in carbon steel guns may seem to be archaic thinking. But after careful consideration, you might realize there are many old things that work well and even I sort of still work pretty well. Some other examples might be the four firearm safety rules, M1 Garands and even revolvers come to my mind right off the bat. Although they’re old, these things are not necessarily antiquated. To the chagrin of the X- and Y-Generations today, it appears to be just more old crap used by old guys. They may be surprised to find out differently. Perhaps very surprised, depending upon which side of the law they were standing on at the time they found out.

When I started carrying a handgun as a cop, my first partner was a 4″ Model 19 S&W revolver. It was — and is today — a magnificent example of a medium-sized revolver. After a little time in grade I stepped up to a 4″ Model 29 .44 Magnum loaded with 240 grain Remington midrange loads. Give or take a busted rear sight blade, the Smiths worked well for me. Even though I carry and teach with auto loaders on a regular basis today, I’ll admit you should never be surprised to find me carrying a revolver. Why? Because I don’t in any way feel under-armed with one. Revolvers are mechanically-simple, and I grew up shooting them during much of my time spent slogging a beat. I shot in competition, cleared open doors, parked cars and was prepared to defend myself as required with this wondrous revolving mechanical device. I was, in fact, quite at home with a revolver.