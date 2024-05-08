Good Leadership

Why is it that some people wouldn’t follow one leader to the bathroom but would take a bullet for another? We’ve all met leaders at both ends of that spectrum. We’ve observed what makes a good leader and what makes a poor leader, so how can we learn from both?

Leadership has been around since the first cave dwellers, surrounded by dangers, huddled together as a group and stood behind one of their own. Early hominids faced survival challenges ranging from natural disasters to man-eating animals to warring tribes.

Even then you had to sleep sometime. Your buddy would sacrifice his sleep and food-gathering time to watch over you while you got some shuteye if you would to do the same for him. The natural reaction to this type of exchange of personal sacrifice is trust and cooperation.

Fast forward to today where man-eating tigers have been replaced with ever-morphing technology, warring tribes with competitive businesses and common sense with trending socio-political mores.