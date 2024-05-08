Okay, so GLOCKs are known for being rugged and reliable, but can we say it out loud … their sights are just “adequate.” There’s nothing wrong with being adequate — just ask my wife what she says about me — but for a personal defensive handgun, ramping your game up even a tad can mean a lot when that elephant steps into the room.

XS Sights is a solid, American-owned family business with a long-standing track record supplying well-designed, highly functional sight systems for a wide range of guns. Legions of cops, soldiers, armed society members, target shooters, hunters, plinkers and collectors have guns featuring XS sights. And for good reasons.

Their legendary “Big Dot” series single-handedly revolutionized concealed carry handguns. They’re bold, fast and sure and as many shooters age, the design makes it easier for them to acquire that all-important sight picture when they need it most.

For some, though, a more traditional sight picture works fine. It’s what they grew up with, trained with and are used to. But even a standard set of fixed “irons” — or in GLOCK’s case, “plastics” — can be upgraded quickly and easily with the addition of one of the XS family of user-replaceable sight systems.