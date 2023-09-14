Target Indicators

Outline

In your home you open the bedroom door and stand in the doorway. If the open doorway with you standing in it is back-lit by a bedroom light, you are plainly outlined to anyone standing at the other end of the dark hallway. You are simply outlined in the door frame.

Standing in front of windows whether on the inside or outside of the house outlines you similarly. While hunting approach the crests of hills and ridges in a lowered profile to avoid this outline.

It’s simple stuff — stay off skylines or the crests of hills, and stay out of doorways and away from windows.

In application these indicators can help us find potential targets or if we’re careless they can make us potential targets. Using our eyes we can see the sharp edges and blue steel of the mountains, and letting our ears work we hear the shrill whistle and throaty grunt of an elk bugle. Most of all it’s of interest to me to note that the same traits that can make us aware of dangers in our life and environment are also the ones that let us see and hear the joys of life.

If you listen and look there is some nifty pretty neat stuff out here in this thing called life.

