By The Numbers

Just in case you missed it — and a lot of people evidently did — a publication called Legal Reader recently reported some interesting gun-related crime data, and there are enough statistics to provide all kinds of arguments supporting the right of individual citizens to own and carry firearms.

Other available data (see below) tends to refute many of the claims by anti-gunners about where and how criminals get their firearms.

The report — Gun Violence Statistics 2024: A Comprehensive Look at the Data — was truly an eye-opener for anyone interested in crime, gun ownership and self-defense.

What’s in here? For starters, the report estimates there are more than 82 million lawful firearm owners (a number I suspect is overly conservative). And the report contains these important bullet points:

• 53% of the 21 states with restrictive concealed carry laws have violent crime rates higher than the national average.

• 55% of states with a violent crime rate below the national average have permitless carry.

• 40% of criminals convicted of crimes while in possession of a firearm were already prohibited from carrying firearms.

• A 2018 study shows that 68% of those convicted of crimes while in possession of a firearm were already felons.

There are more statistics included in the report, and they will no doubt get pushback from the gun prohibition lobby, which has been insisting for years that places with higher rates of gun ownership also produce higher percentages of crime.

According to the report, in 2022, Wyoming had the least firearm-related homicides (17) and more firearms per person than any other state, although a quick check with a website called Data Pandas, Montana currently shades the Cowboy State 66.3% to 66.2%.

It is currently estimated that more than 2.5 million Americans use firearms for self-defense each year, a number that has remained fairly consistent since the early research by Gary Kleck.

The Legal Reader report also said the number of Americans who support stricter gun laws has declined over the past 30-plus years. Back in 1990, the report said 78% of the people wanted more gun control, but last year, that figure had dropped to 56%.

Here’s one that will make anti-gunners scramble to spin the narrative. Of the 28 states with permitless carry, only 10 have violent crimes above the national average, the Legal Reader report said.

Earlier this year, Louisiana and South Carolina both adopted so-called “Constitutional Carry” laws, bringing the number to 29. The number of regressive states still requiring permits, and in some cases habitually denying permit applications, is 21 and the District of Columbia. Many states with open carry provisions, either by law or in their constitutions, are not awash in blood, as has often been predicted by opponents of carry altogether.