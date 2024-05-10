Craft Holsters are constructed by artisans with significant expertise, including years of building traditional leather holsters. Now, they are combining that traditional background with modern approaches to holster manufacturing while using high-quality materials.

This month, Craft Holsters is celebrating Military Appreciation Month. As part of that, they have partnered with the American Legion — America’s largest veterans’ group. The Legion has almost two million members in over 12,000 community-based posts across the country. To support its programs, Craft is donating 1% of each holster it sells to the Legion. The more holsters they sell, the more money that will be available for the American Legion to support our nation’s veterans. The author of this article is a Life Member of the Legion, and I appreciate their efforts.

Before we dig into the full scope of Craft’s offerings, let’s first examine its Duty line, which includes belt-worn duty holsters, paddle holsters and drop-leg rigs. Eleven different belt-mounted duty holsters are available, including models made from leather, kydex or nylon. They have thumb breaks or rotating bales for retention. In addition to traditional leather and kydex in black, there are also leather designs in mahogany.