Streamlight TLR-6 HL G Rechargeable Pistol Light

There are plenty of light/laser options for the popular Smith & Wesson Shield Series but Streamlight just upped the ante with the new TLR-6 HL G.

Their previous — and wildly popular — TLR-6 light/laser did well, boasting a red laser and 100-lumen light. Now, the newest version has added a few hot new tricks.

They’ve added a green laser option, which I think is far more visible than red, especially in daylight. The light has been upgraded to a 300-lumen, 4,250-candela beam to really light things up. Even better, they’ve added a set of rechargeable SL-B2 batteries in a cool charging case like my wireless ear buds. With one battery already installed, the package comes with three in total so you’ll never run out of juice.

Install is easy with three screws and battery changes don’t require tools or dismounting. There’s so much to like, my wife’s Shield will soon be sporting one!

MSRP: $280

Streamlight.com

