Make Your Own Luck

In the beginning there were those newly transferred in from the unwashed masses who for some reason — real or perceived — glimpsed the truth they might need to be responsible for their own well being. For some, this lesson was purchased at great price. They are the few lucky ones, lucky to have survived, but unlucky enough to have been roles players in a real life act of robbery, rape and even murder.

A student, a victim of an attempted kidnapping comes to mind, he recalled, “I shot him with my two-shot derringer and he just looked at me.” He now carries a 1911 with no prompting from me.

From another student: “He broke into my house and raped me in front of my children and it will never happen again… ever.” This female, a true warrior now, shoots a large-frame magnum revolver. And she shoots it very well.

Student three advised, “I came to school because two guys kidnapped my wife and murdered her.” Continuing, he said, “I need to be able to protect myself and my two kids now that I have to raise them by myself.”

For the novice all of this mayhem can seem somewhat overpowering. What gun should I have, what kind of ammunition should I carry? It can be truly mind-boggling.