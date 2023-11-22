Do I Need A Gun?

Personal Tactics

These are not tactics like you’d think of in a battlefield, although they are very similar in nature. Personal tactics are simple things. Where did you park your car at the mall and will it be a good place two hours from now after the sun goes down? Does my seat at the restaurant allow me to see the door in case an armed robber comes into the business? This is not so I can draw my gun and start shooting to protect someone else’s money, but I’d rather not be shot in the back of the head while looking in the wrong direction.

If I heard a noise just outside my home or my bedroom door at night should I turn on the bedroom light and then open the door to the darkened hallway? Should I take a gun and leave my house in the dark to confront — whom? Is my ego more important than the safety of my family and home? Responding officers, if any, will simply encounter an armed individual in the dark and no good will come of it.

Tactics are an acquired skill and like any skill, must be practiced. Buy a full length dressing mirror and have another family member hide in the house any place a human could stand. Search for the mirror. No gun is required, and when you find the mirror what you see in the mirror is what the threat could see. If you see lots of you the mirror, it’s probably a bad thing. People shoot you because they see you. Don’t let them see you.

In the end, your survivability will not be based solely on firearms. Mental conditioning, a review of possible actions and responses before the fact (practice), along with a good dose of personal awareness and personal tactics will go a long ways toward keeping you breathing for many years to come.

