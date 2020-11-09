Turnbull Restoration Winchester 1892 Deluxe Takedown

Finishing First

I’m not sure you can overstate how good Doug Turnbull’s finishes are — he has devoted a large portion of his life to recreating the fine early finishes no longer suited to modern mass production. As I write this, I possess guns with Turnbull’s rust, nitre and charcoal bluing plus the bone charcoal color-case-hardening for which he is so justly famous. All different processes, all done beautifully.

On the Turnbull Deluxe ’92, the lever, hammer, receiver and forend tip are all color-case-hardened as is the steel buttplate. The barrel and mag tube are in rust blue which has a darker sheen than the charcoal (sometimes called carbonia) blue on the other parts. The front sight is from Marble’s and comes with a gold bead, which I deeply love. It is mated with a traditional buckhorn rear designed for both precise and up close, fast work depending on whether you settle the bead down in its lower pocket or just get the whole post in the wide, upper part of the rear sight. Think of it as the moral equivalent of today’s 1-4x optic because these were the serious combat weapons of the day.

A lightened mainspring makes the action easier to work and omitting the current tang safety makes sure the gun actually does work. While I am in support of things to make guns safer, the add-on tang safety found on some newer Winchesters has been justly maligned as it can actually keep the gun from firing at all. It’s happened to me. Leaving it off hews closer to the original lines of the ’92 and makes it more reliable. Apply the Four Safety Rules to all firearms and you’ll be fine.