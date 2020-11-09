Turnbull Restoration Winchester 1892 Deluxe Takedown

Design history
There’s more than just nostalgia to the ’92. Like all of the lever guns designed by mechanical genius John Moses Browning, the 1892 has a certain timeless elegance. Born from Winchester’s desire for a stronger gun based on Browning’s ’86 to replace the aging ’73, it was also the subject of a bet between Browning and Winchester’s Vice President, resulting in Browning designing and delivering the gun in a scant 30 days. Almost half of it travel time between Winchester in New Haven, Conn. and Browning’s home in Ogden, Utah: a genius, indeed.
The largest caliber (and lightest) of the original ’92s, the .44-40 is its definitive chambering, with .45 Colt versions being only a recent invention. Like the ’73 before it, this gun matched cartridges with the Colt SAA, making the ’92 one of the original pistol caliber carbines.
The .44-40 follows the older convention of naming a cartridge by the caliber of the bullet and the charge of blackpowder propelling it. This was not Winchester’s original plan — like the .32-20 and .30-30, they originally named it after themselves as the .44 Winchester Center Fire (WCF) only to have this taxonomy overruled by the market and christened as the .44-40. Colt and Remington can sympathize: The .45, .380 and .25 Autos are all properly named Automatic Colt Pistol (ACP) and most people never knew the .44 Magnum was originally the .44 Remington Magnum. Such things happen when competitors start making ammo in your caliber.