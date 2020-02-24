Today’s Guns
Since it is unlikely we are all going to go back to a rifle designed before the first Roosevelt became president, what about the rifles of today? One obvious difference is the Lee’s cock-on-closing design is passé. All modern bolt-actions of which I’m aware use cock-on-opening, a feature I like but which does lead to a heavier bolt lift.
What about actions with reduced bolt rotation, e.g. 60 degrees instead of the more common 90 degrees? Since the cocking piece has to be moved the same amount for reliable ignition, these actions can have heavier bolt lifts. It isn’t always so, as high quality workmanship (and sometimes longer bolt handles) can negate the issue. The big advantage of such actions is greater clearance between bolt handle and the scope eyepiece.