Finish What You Start

Reloading should be a conditioned reflex. A shot sequence shouldn’t end when the shot is fired, it ends when the rifle and shooter are ready to fire again if necessary.

It seems a lot of hunters never shoot at all except from the bench. When I’m shooting from the bench to sight-in or test equipment I have the habit, as do many shooters, of reaching across with the left hand to grab the fired case as it is being ejected and set it back in the box. I’ve actually seen hunters fire at a game animal, then carefully pick the fired case from the ejection port and pocket it before the animal is even down.

But who am I to talk? I recall something similar when I was young and thoughtless. I fired three shots at a fast-running whitetail with a Winchester 70 .270. The first two missed; at the third shot the deer did a spectacular end-over-end flip. Almost before it came to a stop I was scrounging in the snow looking for the fired cases. It would have really reinforced the lesson if the deer had got up and run off. In fact it had been killed almost instantly but it was still one of my dumber moves.