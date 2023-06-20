Shotgun Malfunctions

Actions

Pump guns will often simply work their way through problems by being cycled correctly and smartly. Short stroking (not completely cycling the action) and cycling with the support arm’s elbow outward (with the elbow not correctly placed “under” the shotgun) may cause a bind in the action bars and is what most often makes the gun not run correctly.

A strong redeeming value of a pump action is almost any ammo that will chamber will fire and can then be cycled out by pumping, and then reloaded by completing the reciprocation of the slide/bolt forward. For multiple shots (more than two — arguable to some but not to me) the pump actions are the most dependable of shotguns over the long haul, in hostile, heavy-use environments.

Notable examples of recoil and gas operated guns include the Benelli and Remington 1187. I believe the Remington 1100 are/were better than the 1187. In my personal experience, the semi-somethings can be and have been finicky — especially for a fighting gun. About now we get the, “gas guns are faster,” point of view, which is duly noted here.

I don’t know if shooting fast or shooting well is what is most needed for personal defense. Gas/recoil guns can sometimes be sensitive to firing from awkward or grounded positions you might have to assume in a fight.

A simple response is, if you are issued, favor, have or use gas/recoil guns, shoot yours from all positions you might be required to in a conflict and see how your gun works. Be sure as well to test your selected ammunition for sensitivity and functionality.