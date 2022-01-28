Less-Lethal for Earth People

“Less-lethal” is a common term in Law Enforcement but more and more private citizens are seeing options such as pepper spray and electronic ‘stun’ guns on the market. Are these technologies useful or just dead weight for those concerned about self-defense? Guest Steve Tarani shares his views.

SteveTarani.com

