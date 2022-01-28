EXCLUSIVES: Speed Tac Bolt Carrier Solves AR-15/M16 Issue!

Less-Lethal for Earth People

Presented by Luth-AR: GUNS Magazine Podcast #117 — January 28, 2022
Written By Brent Wheat
“Less-lethal” is a common term in Law Enforcement but more and more private citizens are seeing options such as pepper spray and electronic ‘stun’ guns on the market.  Are these technologies useful or just dead weight for those concerned about self-defense?  Guest Steve Tarani shares his views.

SteveTarani.com

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Luth-AR.

Luth-ARs founder, Randy Luth, has been a driving force in the firearm industry for almost 40 years starting as a machinist to founding DPMS/Panther Arms. In 2014 Randy introduced his affordable, lightweight, fully adjustable buttstock, the MBA! Luth-AR is now your one-stop-shop for high-quality USA made AR parts, custom accessories, rifle kits, build kits, Grips and Handguards! To find out more visit www.luth-ar.com.

Previous:#116 – I Was There: The North Hollywood Shootout 

