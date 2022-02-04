World's Dumbest Idea: Defund the Police

Everybody is talking about Law Enforcement, usually arguing around “Defund the Police” while simultaneously asking “Why is crime going up?” In this episode, host Brent T. Wheat and AmericanCop.com editor Erick Gelhaus discuss what is — and isn’t — wrong with American law enforcement today.

RELEVANT LINKS

AmericanCop.com

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Luth-AR.

Luth-ARs founder, Randy Luth, has been a driving force in the firearm industry for almost 40 years starting as a machinist to founding DPMS/Panther Arms. In 2014 Randy introduced his affordable, lightweight, fully adjustable buttstock, the MBA! Luth-AR is now your one-stop-shop for high-quality USA made AR parts, custom accessories, rifle kits, build kits, Grips and Handguards! To find out more visit www.luth-ar.com.

RECENT EPISODES

Next: Friday (2/11/2022)

Previous:#117 – Less Lethal for Earth People

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletters here and send comments to [email protected].