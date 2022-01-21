EXCLUSIVES: The Ruger Marlin is here!

I Was There: The North Hollywood Shootout

Presented by Luth-AR: GUNS Magazine Podcast #116 — January 21, 2022
Written By Brent Wheat
0

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

Det. Vince Bancroft was working for LAPD when two men in dark clothing were spotted entering a bank in North Hollywood.  Forty-four minutes later, both were dead, a dozen cops were injured and almost 2000 rounds had been fired in one of the most notorious law-enforcement shootouts in the country.  In this episode, Bancroft tells his compelling story of what happened that fateful day.

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Luth-AR.

Luth-ARs founder, Randy Luth, has been a driving force in the firearm industry for almost 40 years starting as a machinist to founding DPMS/Panther Arms. In 2014 Randy introduced his affordable, lightweight, fully adjustable buttstock, the MBA! Luth-AR is now your one-stop-shop for high-quality USA made AR parts, custom accessories, rifle kits, build kits, Grips and Handguards! To find out more visit www.luth-ar.com.

RECENT EPISODES
Next: Friday (1/28/2022)
Previous:#115 – Choosing the Best Micro 9mm Pistol

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletters here and send comments to [email protected].

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

I Was There: The...
Det. Vince Bancroft was working for LAPD when two men in dark clothing were spotted entering a bank in North Hollywood.  Forty-four minutes later, both...
Read Full Article
Full beast mode:...
DPx Gear never has done dainty and never will as long as Robert Young Pelton has a say in it. Noted author Pelton founded DPx Gear by putting forth...
Read Full Article
Enter To Win...
Enter to win GUNS Magazine's April 2022 Giveaway, featuring prizes from Shadow Systems, Holosun and Surfire.
Read Full Article