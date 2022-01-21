I Was There: The North Hollywood Shootout

Det. Vince Bancroft was working for LAPD when two men in dark clothing were spotted entering a bank in North Hollywood. Forty-four minutes later, both were dead, a dozen cops were injured and almost 2000 rounds had been fired in one of the most notorious law-enforcement shootouts in the country. In this episode, Bancroft tells his compelling story of what happened that fateful day.

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Luth-AR.

Luth-ARs founder, Randy Luth, has been a driving force in the firearm industry for almost 40 years starting as a machinist to founding DPMS/Panther Arms. In 2014 Randy introduced his affordable, lightweight, fully adjustable buttstock, the MBA! Luth-AR is now your one-stop-shop for high-quality USA made AR parts, custom accessories, rifle kits, build kits, Grips and Handguards! To find out more visit www.luth-ar.com.

RECENT EPISODES

Next: Friday (1/28/2022)

Previous:#115 – Choosing the Best Micro 9mm Pistol

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletters here and send comments to [email protected].