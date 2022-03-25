Are Gun Stores Doomed? - GMP#125

Barry Laws isn’t convinced gun stores will be around much longer.

Laws is the CEO of a shooting range and gun store and has lots of insight and controversial opinions about why the gun business is headed for disaster unless some major changes are made how we do business. In this episode, Laws calls out everyone from manufacturers to shooters and explains why he thinks the firearms industry is going the wrong way.

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Luth-AR.

Luth-ARs founder, Randy Luth, has been a driving force in the firearm industry for almost 40 years starting as a machinist to founding DPMS/Panther Arms. In 2014 Randy introduced his affordable, lightweight, fully adjustable buttstock, the MBA! Luth-AR is now your one-stop-shop for high-quality USA made AR parts, custom accessories, rifle kits, build kits, Grips and Handguards! To find out more visit www.luth-ar.com.

