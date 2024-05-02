Shoot Smaller Handguns Better

Trigger Control

Harder gun to shoot, fewer rounds in the smaller gun to make up for a bad shot with a “Mulligan,” nature may be telling us to slow down a little bit, aim, and get the center hits to stop the fight. Forty-some years ago, I interviewed a tough NYPD cop who had won a gun battle with a thug who was shooting at him with a .45 1911. I asked him if he had felt a bit undergunned, and his answer was memorable: “My man, shootin’ straight with my thirty-eight beat him givin’ me jive with his forty-five.”

We’re not talking “slow fire sniping” here, but more like slowing down by about 20%. If you think about it, with one second to solve the problem, this is only about a fifth of a second difference. However, it can be the difference between a fight-stopping hit and a time-wasting miss when there’s no time to waste at all. Jim Semone, an Ohio cop who had to shoot more than a dozen criminals in the line of duty, advised me to “Suck it up, take an extra second to aim, and put the bullet where it has to go.”

He won his most famous gunfight with a center heart shot from a 2″ barrel S&W .38 after having been severely wounded by a .357 Magnum round by his ambusher. My mentor Bill Jordan, who used to be field editor for this magazine, is credited with the advice, “Speed’s fine … accuracy’s final.”

Let us not kid ourselves: We need trigger time for any kind of shooting skill, and a gun that’s harder to shoot demands more trigger time. Get out there and shoot the damn thing! The very fact that we might be carrying a little gun means that we’ve already realized we might need it to keep our loved ones safe, and/or to come back to them whole!

Only you can truly assess your lifestyle needs and “threat profile,” then make the decision of what to carry. It’s just as true, only you can become as skilled with it as humanly possible for the day you need a firearm for its intended purpose.

