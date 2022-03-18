Buying a Used Revolver

Buying a used sixgun can seem like a daunting task but in today’s episode, Roy Huntington offers his expert advice on how to shop for a used revolver. He also offers tips for buying a used semi-auto handgun and we discuss why you should never go gun shopping on an empty stomach!

