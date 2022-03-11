EXCLUSIVES: WHAT'S THE C.A.R. SYSTEM?

Even Gun Writers Do It: Negligent Discharges

Presented by Luth-AR: GUNS Magazine Podcast #123 — March 11, 2022
Written By Brent Wheat
Today we break the secret gun writer’s code of silence and admit: even gun writers have Negligent Discharges (otherwise known as an “Accidental Discharge”). In this episode, the Gun Cranks talk about their experiences and how to prevent an accident from becoming a tragedy.

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Luth-AR.

Luth-ARs founder, Randy Luth, has been a driving force in the firearm industry for almost 40 years starting as a machinist to founding DPMS/Panther Arms. In 2014 Randy introduced his affordable, lightweight, fully adjustable buttstock, the MBA! Luth-AR is now your one-stop-shop for high-quality USA made AR parts, custom accessories, rifle kits, build kits, Grips and Handguards! To find out more visit www.luth-ar.com.

