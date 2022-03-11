Even Gun Writers Do It: Negligent Discharges

Today we break the secret gun writer’s code of silence and admit: even gun writers have Negligent Discharges (otherwise known as an “Accidental Discharge”). In this episode, the Gun Cranks talk about their experiences and how to prevent an accident from becoming a tragedy.

