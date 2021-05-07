So You've Been Shot — Now What?



Most shooters nowadays have some familiarity with the emergency treatment of gunshot wounds (GSW). Going further, Host Brent T. Wheat talks with Emergency Physician Larken Ware about general principles of GSW treatment, what happens when EMS arrives on the scene, how you’ll be treated at the hospital and even what happens in surgery.



EPISODE MENTIONS

Stop the Bleed

EPISODE SPONSORS

Boyds Gunstocks is the largest aftermarket gunstock maker in the world, offering over 1,200 gunstocks for more than 155 gun brands in 22 stock shapes and 20 different colors. Experience the better fit and incredible beauty of Boyds gunstocks and find out why shooting is better with Boyds at boydsgunstocks.com.

Established in 1947, Hodgdon Powder Company has grown into the nation’s largest supplier of smokeless, blackpowder and blackpowder substitute propellants. Distributed under the Hodgdon, IMR, Winchester, Ramshot, Accurate, Pyrodex, Triple Seven, Blackhorn 209 and GOEX brands, learn more about and shop Hodgdon powders at hodgdon.com.

RECENT EPISODES

Next: Friday (5/14)

Prev: #78 | The Gun Cranks are Back

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletter and send comments to [email protected].





SUBSCRIBE AND STREAM