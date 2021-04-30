The Gun Cranks Are Back



As usual, the end of the month convenes with another meeting of your favorite trio, the Gun Cranks — Podcast Host and GUNS Magazine Editor Brent T. Wheat, American Handgunner Editor Tom McHale and now-retired Special Assignments Editor Roy Huntington.

The guys talk about their new Gun Cranks YouTube channel, including new video segments you’ll love and what separates them from other “guntubers” — plus, why using BB guns for self-defense is a horrible idea.



EPISODE MENTIONS

Gun Cranks on YouTube

EPISODE SPONSOR

Berger Bullets builds match-grade rifle bullets and ammunition for target, hunting and tactical shooting applications. Using the highest quality materials and production, Berger bullets are unequaled by the competition and have claimed more long-range world records than all other manufacturers combined. Learn more about Berger’s ‘No BS BC’ campaign and discover why our nation’s elite operators, hunters and competitive shooters trust Berger to Shoot Better at bergerbullets.com.

RELATED LISTENING

#30 | Worst Self-Defense Ammo

#62 | Irrational EDC

RECENT EPISODES

Next: Friday (5/7)

Prev: #77 | Did Derek Chauvin Get A Fair Trial?

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletter and send comments to [email protected].







SUBSCRIBE AND STREAM