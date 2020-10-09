BCM RECCE-14 KMR-A Prize Package!

African Safari 101:
What to Pack

GUNS Magazine Podcast #49
Oct 9, 2020
Written By Joe Kriz
2020
0

A continuation of our recent conversation with Roy Huntington (GMP #47), Roy and Host Brent T. Wheat discuss everything you need to know about hunting in Africa. With helpful information ranging from the proper optics and boots to lodging and cell service, Roy shares tips you need to know when planning that long-awaited first safari.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

More Information
Kudu Safaris: kudu-safaris.com

Related Listening
#47 | African Safari 101: How to Plan

Episode Sponsor
Kimber was founded with the singular purpose of building fine sporting firearms. Modern manufacturing techniques are embraced and used to advantage, but assembly, fit and finish can only depend on practiced hands. There is no compromise in features, materials or performance, because when you demand accuracy, dependability and quality, a Kimber truly is what all guns should be.

www.kimberamerica.com
(888) 243-4522

