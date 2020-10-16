Are confirmed kills and extensive combat or law enforcement experience required to teach shooting skills? What qualifications actually make a “good” firearms instructor?

The Guncranks Brent T. Wheat, Roy Huntington and Tom McHale attempt to answer these questions and more while also sharing their personal criteria for choosing a concealed carry instructor and class.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

Episode Sponsor

Kimber was founded with the singular purpose of building fine sporting firearms. Modern manufacturing techniques are embraced and used to advantage, but assembly, fit and finish can only depend on practiced hands. There is no compromise in features, materials or performance, because when you demand accuracy, dependability and quality, a Kimber truly is what all guns should be.

www.kimberamerica.com

(888) 243-4522

GUNS Magazine Podcast

Next: Friday (10/23)

Prev: #49 | African Safari 101: What to Pack

More: Quick Hit Archive