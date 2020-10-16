BCM RECCE-14 KMR-A Prize Package!

Quick Hit:
Do You Need to Be A Delta-Ninja-Ranger-SEAL?

GUNS Magazine Podcast #50
Oct 16, 2020
Written By Joe Kriz
Are confirmed kills and extensive combat or law enforcement experience required to teach shooting skills? What qualifications actually make a “good” firearms instructor?

The Guncranks Brent T. Wheat, Roy Huntington and Tom McHale attempt to answer these questions and more while also sharing their personal criteria for choosing a concealed carry instructor and class.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

