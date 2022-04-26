The Truth

So what guns were instrumental in making the west safe for settlers? I count two as co-winners of that award with two others as second-placers. For the west to be opened up for farmers and safe transportation to the west coast, two things had to happen. First the enormous bison herds had to go and second, wild Indians had to be tamed onto reservations. These things had to happen in the order in which I mentioned them.

Anyone who has been around bison (I have) knows no fence available in the late 1800s would hold them out — or in, for that matter. They just walk through most anything that gets in their way, I’ve seen it. Furthermore, the bison herds could be described in modern terms as the wild Indians’ walking grocery store.

When a procedure for making good leather from their hides was perfected circa 1870, the great slaughter began. Hundreds of men saw easy money on the hoof and cashed in by shooting the great beasts. It’s not a pretty idea now, but even in the 1870s many considered the bison’s near extinction as truly sad.

Without doubt, the most-used rifle for killing the huge beasts was the Sharps Model 1874. The name itself is a conundrum because the rifle was put into production in 1871. Most of its .40, .44, .45 and .50 cartridges were adequate for shooting bison, I know from first-hand experience. You may find it interesting to know only about 6,500 Sharps Sporting Rifles were sold before the company folded in 1880.

Runner up to the Sharps was Remington’s #1 rolling block. It was chambered for many of the same rounds as Sharps’ and served many “buff hunters.” However, Remington’s manufacturing was mostly dedicated to making military style #1 rifles for distribution literally around the world.