Perfect Packin’ Pistol Part 8

The Redhawk

Ruger’s first big-bore double-action sixgun — the Redhawk — debuted in 1979/1980 offered in .44 Magnum. Ruger had two great advantages over earlier double-action .44 Magnums, namely, introducing it at the time of greatest demand and building it around the cartridge rather than chambering some existing model for the .44 Magnum. The result was an exceptionally strong sixgun and this was accomplished without being overly heavy or clumsy. The strength of the Redhawk comes with the threaded area of the frame where it accepts the barrel being very thick, double what one finds in many other sixguns and also having the massive cylinder locked at the rear and front of the cylinder itself rather than at the end of the ejector rod. The heavy-ribbed barrel and equally heavy top strap both give a feeling of exceptional brute strength.

For some reason Ruger did not offer a 4″ .44 Magnum Redhawk so I made my own. Starting with a 5-1/2″ Redhawk, I had my local gunsmith cut the barrel to 4″, re-crown it, mount a black post front sight and slightly alter the grip frame, all resulting in a superb candidate easy to carry, powerful sixgun. This very simple customizing performed on the Redhawk included rounding the front and back corners of the bottom of the grip frame as well as the factory grips. With these custom touches, the Redhawk becomes a candidate for a Perfect Packin’ Pistol and will handle the heaviest .44 Magnum loads available, including those with heavy hard-cast bullets offered by Buffalo Bore, Cor-Bon and Garrett Cartridges. With its stainless steel construction and the fact it is built for strength and endurance, the Redhawk is an awfully good choice for the outdoorsman.

In 2007 Ruger saw the error of their ways and began offering a 4″ Redhawk in .44 Magnum, then followed up the next year with the same sixgun chambered in .45 Colt. Both of these feature finger-groove rubber grips are a great improvement over the original factory stocks and do much to minimize felt recoil of heavy loads. Then a few years ago, Ruger brought out a 4″ Convertible Redhawk. Ruger has a long history of convertible single-action sixguns with two cylinders. However, they took a different path with the Redhawk and came up with a way to fire both .45 Colt and .45 ACP rounds from the same cylinder. The latter requires moon clips and the system works quite well and certainly adds to the versatility of the Redhawk.

For someone who spends a lot of time outdoors in all kinds of weather and has a need for an easy packing, heavy-duty big bore sixgun, it would be hard to come up with one more rugged, ready and reliable than the 4″ Redhawk.

