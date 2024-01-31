1955: A Classic Age Of Sixguns

“There must’ve been something in the water!” “The planets must have been lined up just right.” These are clichés we often hear when something special happens. The truth is there’s nothing in the water to make things special and certainly, the planet alignment has nothing to do with anything. However, there are some years when it comes to sixguns that definitely stand out.

The year 1955 was outstanding in many ways. I became a senior in high school, Gunsmoke and the Mickey Mouse Club debuted on television, McDonald’s opened their first restaurant, Disneyland opened, one of the top songs was Rock Around The Clock, Sugar Ray Robinson regained the middleweight championship and the Dodgers beat the Yankees 4-3 in the World Series. However, the most important things came from Colt, Smith & Wesson and Ruger. In fact, from my perspective, 1955 is at the top of the list when it comes to the Golden Age of Sixguns.

1955 TARGET MODEL (April 1955): Top-notch gunsmith and highly successful bull’s-eye shooter Jimmy Clark was directly responsible for the 1955 Target Model. In 1949, Jimmy did a short action-job on a model 1917 S&W .45 ACP revolver. He had found he could shoot the revolver better than the 1911s available at the time.

In 1951 Jimmy bought two S&W 1950 Target .45 ACP revolvers, tuned the actions and found he had a revolver which would shoot jacketed bullets pretty well but as he says, “… they were a disaster with our handload using the Hensley & Gibbs #130 cast bullet and 3.5 grains of Bullseye powder. I returned both revolvers to the factory explaining the problem. After several months, I received them back with very small groups the boys at the factory claimed to be fired at 50 yards. I again tried various loads with the same terrible results. The guns were retired and never fired again.”

In 1954 Jimmy was complaining to someone at S&W not knowing he was talking to then S&W President Carl Hellstrom about those 1950 Target sixguns. The discussion became quite heated and the president did not at first appreciate what Jimmy had to say.

Jimmy thought that would be the end of it but the more Hellstrom thought about it, the more he felt Jimmy knew what he was talking about. The following year, 1955, Jimmy won the Mid-Winter Matches and he was awarded a brand-new S&W 1955 Target. When Hellstrom presented the award he said, “You of all people winning one of these guns.” Jimmy once again told him he had purchased the 1950 Target to shoot, and they would not; if this one would, he would use it. With its heavier barrel cut especially for cast bullets, Jimmy found it shot every bit as good as the 1911 autos.