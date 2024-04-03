First Big Bore Sixguns – Part I

S&W MODEL #3 AMERICAN — Beginning in 1857, Smith & Wesson produced .22 and .32 Rimfire pocket pistols. In order to offer a larger caliber in a more convenient form, Smith & Wesson needed both the W.C. Dodge and C.A. King patents. The former provided for a design that locked at the top of the back portion of the frame and pivoted on the barrel portion at the lower part of the front portion of the frame. This was to be combined with King’s invention of simultaneous ejection of spent cartridges. Smith & Wesson was able to purchase both of these patents and in late 1869 produced the Smith & Wesson Model #3 American .44 caliber six-shot revolver, the first true big bore cartridge-firing six-shooter.

For the first time cartridge cases were made of brass instead of copper and the cases were centerfire instead of rimfire. The .44 Smith & Wesson American cartridge was loaded with 25 grains of black powder under a 218-grain bullet with a muzzle velocity of 650 fps. It very early gained the reputation for accuracy to 50 yards. In addition to the centerfire cartridge, Smith & Wesson also chambered for the .44 Rimfire, the .44 Henry, which was found in the 1860 Henry and 1866 Winchester. Now shooters had the opportunity to have this first sixgun/levergun combination, that is, a revolver and rifle both chambered for the same cartridge.

Suddenly all percussion pistols were obsolete and this new weapon was such a major improvement over both the cap-and-ball revolvers and single shot pistols of the time. Sam Colt introduced the first practical single-action sixgun in 1836 but it would be Smith & Wesson taking the lead in manufacturing the first cartridge firing big bore single-action sixgun. In December of 1870, the U.S. Government ordered 1,000 S&W Americans for military use. Once the Cavalry managed to acquire .44 Americans, Smith & Wesson soon began to receive orders from around the country.