Every military aviator is the best military aviator since Wilbur and Orville first slipped Earth’s surly bonds back in 1903. We typically have very attractive, exceptionally long-suffering spouses. Personally, I wouldn’t trust a 22-year-old unsupervised with glue, much less a $26 million combat aircraft. Alas, Uncle Sam felt otherwise.

All man-children are bulletproof and immortal until about age 25. That’s why 19-year-olds make the best soldiers. We’re never going to die. This curious affliction untethers the human male to do some of the most remarkable stuff.

I was out turning and burning with a friend in the jump seat. My buddy was a veteran of numerous real-world special operations missions. He and I had worked together for nearly a year. On this particular day we were in the desert. I planted my sleek expensive machine after an hour or so of transforming jet fuel into chaos, and we all disembarked. My pal promptly threw up all over the place. I felt genuinely terrible.

As a pilot, making someone sick who is a jerk is darkly satisfying. By contrast, this was just the nicest guy in the world. If nothing else I didn’t want him embarrassed in front of his troops. I made my way to his side and quietly apologized. He smiled and explained no apologies were necessary. He simply had a fear of flying — once he swished a little water from his Camelbak around to clean out his piehole — he explained