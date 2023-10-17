Turn & Burn

The Defection

On March 20, 1991, Cuban Major Orestes Lorenzo Perez took off on a routine training mission in his swing-wing MiG-23BN attack jet. Where previously he had flown MiG-21s for his native country, this was to be his first flight in the more advanced MiG-23. His plane was fresh out of overhaul and sported brand-new paint.

He had planned this operation out months in advance. There could be no evidence regarding his intentions, so the two alternate routes to his final objective were committed to memory. In addition to his standard flight gear, he carried a pack of cigarettes, a cigarette lighter, his wallet and a pair of photographs of his family carefully cropped to ride surreptitiously in the pocket of his flight suit.

Takeoff and climbout were uneventful. When the moment was right, Perez firewalled his Tumansky turbofan engine, dove for the deck and rocketed north toward Key West. In a matter of minutes he was in American airspace. At that point he climbed to 7,000 feet, throttled back to 240 knots and tried to look friendly.

Perez had successfully penetrated sovereign American territory without being shot down, which was his first objective. His plane came equipped with 20 preset radio frequencies, none of which would communicate with the American military. Once over the military airfield at Boca Chica, he waved his wings to signal his friendly intentions, circled the airfield to burn off enough fuel to land safely, and lined up on the main 070 runway at the Naval Air Station. At 11:18 in the morning, Major Orestes Lorenzo Perez touched down on American soil.

After an uneventful landing, Major Perez, who did not speak English, pulled his big fighter onto the first available taxiway and just waited. Eventually a yellow U.S. Air Force pickup truck trundled out to meet him and guided him into a parking spot where he shut down his plane. Moments later a car containing the base commander and a Spanish interpreter pulled up alongside. Speaking through the intermediary, Major Perez attempted to convey his desire to seek asylum. The bewildered American officer broke into a broad smile, took his hand, and said, “Welcome to the United States.”

The Berlin Wall had fallen 17 months before, but the Cubans — then as now still — clung to their doomed communist ideology. As a result, they got a serious case of chapped shorts over Major Perez’s airborne shenanigans. President H.W. Bush and Fidel Castro discussed having the disaffected Major’s wife and kids join him in the U.S., but the Cubans were not in a bargaining mood. The Cuban security services placed the man’s family under constant surveillance. We already had plenty of MiG-23s, so we returned Major Perez’s airplane to Cuba with our compliments.