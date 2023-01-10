Compromise Part 10: Ruger Single-Six

Genesis

In the early 1950s, the Colt Single Action Army was history and Colt had said they would never produce it again. However, history does not always travel a straight path but rather has a habit of taking strange twists and turns.

By 1950 we had a black and white television sitting in the corner cranking out hour after hour of old B Western movies from the 1930s. The quality of both movies and TV were pretty mediocre, but nevertheless they created a demand for single action sixguns. Bill Ruger knew if he built a quality .22 semi-automatic pistol, it would sell. In 1953 he combined the natural love shooters had for both .22s and Western movies and single-handedly resurrected the single-action sixgun.

One might think the natural thing would be for Ruger to bring out a modern single action chambered in .45 Colt. However, Ruger put the wwidea of a centerfire sixgun on the shelf and instead brought out a sixgun that operated and felt like a Colt Single Action Army but scaled down — everything but the grip frame — to .22 size.

The new Single-Six was a traditional single action with a flat loading gate and an ejector rod for shuckin’ empties while the lockwork was redesigned to use all coil springs, thereby eliminating the breakage-prone flat springs of the Colt. The action was so strong that when a Single-Six was hooked up to a machine at the NRA Annual Meeting to continuously cock and dry fire the display, the machine finally broke. Bill Ruger now had another winner on his hands.

That first Ruger .22 Single-Six was purchased with my own money as a teenager in those wonderful bygone days when guns were truly accessible in my area. Those early days shooting that wonderful little single-action .22, with the accompanying smell of Hoppe’s #9 after each shooting session, stirred deep inborn emotions and sent me on the path to a lifelong enjoyment of single-action sixguns.

My Single-Six was fitted with a plain black Lawrence #120 Keith holster and matching cartridge belt, and I was in Shooting Heaven with two great .22s and time to enjoy them. I would hate to count the number of jackrabbits and other varmints that have fallen to those .22s over the years, nor how many cans, rocks and dirt clods have met their fate since 1956. An early advertisement for the Ruger Single-Six .22 featured a drawing of a hand holding a Single-Six superimposed over another drawing of a rattlesnake. Shooters got the message — this was definitely an outdoorsman’s sixgun.