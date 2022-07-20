A Most-Heinous Offense

Background

For the uninitiated, Colt Frontier Six Shooter was a synonym used by Colt for their Single Action revolvers ONLY when chambered for .44 WCF — commonly known today as .44-40. The cartridge was originally introduced with Winchester’s Model 1873 rifles and carbines and by 1878 (some sources give 1877), Colt realized having their popular six-shooters also chambered for it would be a grand marketing idea. Hence frontiersmen could pack one type of ammunition for both revolvers and lever guns.

Soon thereafter, someone at Colt decided to have “Colt Frontier Six Shooter” acid etched in a rectangular box on the left side of .44-40 barrels. Also tiny “.44 C.F.” stamps were put on the left rear of trigger guards. As time passed, acid-etching the marking changed to roll stamping the barrels’ left side in large-case letters. The small “.44 C.F.” disappeared entirely. Later in the 20th century after .44-40 supplanted .44 WCF as the cartridge’s most popular moniker, the large-case roll stamp evolved into “COLT FRONTIER SIX SHOOTER .44-40.”

When my friend handed me the Colt, I noticed the roll stamp lacked the .44-40 and a glimpse of the serial number showed it dated from 1899. Moreover I nearly gasped in surprise at the Colt’s condition. Perhaps high-dollar collectors would rate it as “very good.” To a modestly paid gun’riter such as myself, it was downright exquisite. Overall I’d say finish was 90% plus. There was the tiniest bit of holster wear to the bluing at the muzzle, the colors of the frame’s case-hardening had faded some with age and likewise on the hammer. The grips fit perfectly but showed very minor wear. Bore condition was nigh-on perfect.

Eagerly I asked how much. This is when the excitement died. Its owner was also a dealer at the show but he refused to put a price on the fine .44. To verify it, I even returned to the gun show the next day to ask the dealer one last time for a price. He wouldn’t do it.

Now fast forward to December 2021. Shrapnel had a table at another town’s gun show and as usual, I used it as a base for resting and to mooch sodas from him. We both had pretty much forgotten about the nice Colt Frontier Six Shooter.