SHOT Show 2024: Day 4
Banish Speed K Silencer from Silencer Central
CEO Brandon Maddox of Silencer Central stopped by our booth at SHOT Show 2024 to discuss the new Banish Speed K Silencer.
Silencers and The Border w/ Congressman August Pfluger (R-TX)
Congressman August Pfluger (R-TX) stopped by our booth at the 2024 SHOT Show to talk about his efforts to protect the Second Amendment and our borders.
Putting an End to Woke Companies and 2A Business Discrimination
American Handgunner‘s Tom McHale talks about the emerging parallel economy driven by companies that actually focus on their core businesses instead of some ridiculous woke agenda. From SHOT Show 2024, he welcomes Dusty Wunderluch of Credova, one of the companies leading the charge in the 2A-friendly financial services industry.
Rep. Darrell Issa: Gavin Newsom's Nightmare
GUNS Magzine Editor Brent T. Wheat talks to U.S. Representative Darrell Issa about his efforts to address some of the senseless “Gun Safety” measures blooming in California and elsewhere.
How to Make a Difference in the Fight for Gun Rights
American Handgunner‘s Tom McHale speaks with NSSF Sr. Vice President and General Counsel Larry Keane. The National Shooting Sports Foundation is the voice of the shooting, hunting, and outdoor sports industries and makes things happen regarding gun rights, real gun safety programs and much, much more. Larry discussed the new Protect Liberty PAC, designed to make favorable impacts on elections nationwide for years to come.
Bridging the Thermal to Night Vision Divide
Erick Gelhaus, editor of AmericanCop.com, talked with Armasight‘s Steve Lemenov about their thermal optics and how they can be paired with night vision through their bridge mount.
Avidity Arms: Rob Pincus
Brent T. Wheat talks with Rob Pincus about the old SWAT Magazine TV series and the new Avidity Arms pistol.
Falco Holsters: Thousands of Handgun, Laser and Light Combinations
American Handgunner Editor Tom McHale talks with Katarina Zachariah about Falco Holster‘s thousands of gun mold offerings and how the company can offer a nearly unlimited supply of fits for specific handgun and accessory combinations.
Most Interesting Gun Themes from SHOT Show 2024
Tom McHale talks to American Handgunner columnist and feature author Frank Jardim about interesting new guns on the market. What designs are making a comeback in 2024? And what? You might be surprised.
SHOT Show 2024: Wrap-Up
On the fourth and final day of SHOT Show 2024, CEO of Gunsite Academy Ken Campbell joins Erick Gelhaus and Brent T. Wheat to share their favorite stories from the week.