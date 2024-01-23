EXCLUSIVES: Pocket Power

SHOT Show 2024:
Day 1

Written By Brent Wheat
0

See all the highlights from day one of SHOT Show 2024, including some special guest interviews. For more live daily coverage, subscribe to FMG Publications on YouTube and follow @gunsmagazine_official on Instagram.

A brief introduction to this year’s SHOT Show from Brent T. Wheat and Erick Gelhaus as they discuss the latest and greatest from the firearms industry’s biggest trade show.

Brad Smith of HiViz

GUNS Magazine Editor Brent T. Wheat talks to Brad Smith from HiViz about their remarkable new Fast Dot sight. Learn more at HiVizsights.com.

Adam Kraut of Second Amendment Foundation

American Handgunner Editor Tom McHale discusses firearms rights and the ongoing battle in the courtroom to protect those rights.

Tom welcomes Adam Kraut, the Executive Director of the Second Amendment Foundation, to discuss the hundreds of legal cases the Second Amendment Foundation has filed — and won. Visit SAF.org to learn how you can help protect our rights in the ongoing legal fight!

More From The Floor

 

 

SHOT Show Day 1 Wrap-Up

A look at the days most fascinating new products from Brent T. Wheat and Tom McHale.

 

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Entrance of SHOT Show 2024
SHOT Show 2024:...
See all the highlights from day one of SHOT Show 2024, including special guest interviews and new products.
Read Full Article
Japanese WWII...
Japanese weapons of World War II are generally denigrated as low-quality junk but until late in the war, this charge was far from the truth. Japanese...
Read Full Article
Crash the Gun...
Keep this in perspective: If anti-gun politicians are not in office, they cannot make their policies into law.
Read Full Article