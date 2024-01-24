SHOT Show 2024:
Day 2
See all the highlights from day two of SHOT Show 2024, including some special guest interviews. For more live daily coverage, subscribe to FMG Publications on YouTube and follow @gunsmagazine_official on Instagram.
Scenario Training with W.O.F.T.'s Philip Toppino
Philip Toppino of W.O.F.T
Everyone offers a self-defense training program, but how many self-defense training centers put you in the middle of everyday training scenarios and help you practice your response over and over until you get it right? American Handgunner’s Tom McHale attended a program at W.O.F.T., and his eyes were opened.
During this interview, W.O.F.T.’s founder and creator, Philip Toppino, discusses the importance of approaching self-defense for you and your family in a realistic way. Hint: every scenario doesn’t, and shouldn’t, end in a gunfight.
What You Need to Know About Self-Defense Training
James Queisner, “Make Ready” Columnist and Gunsite Instructor
American Handgunner Editor Tom McHale welcomes James Queisner to discuss the must-knows of self-defense training. James is an instructor at Gunsite Academy and has written a few of American Handgunner’s “Make Ready” columns focusing on training issues. Tune in to learn how to get the most bang for your hard-earned buck in firearms training.
Defending Your Rights
Alan Gottlieb, Founder of Second Amendment Foundation
The Second Amendment Foundation has been leading the fight in the courtrooms for gun rights for 50 years now. American Handgunner’s Tom McHale talks with SAF founder and driving force Alan Gottlieb about the legal battles to protect gun rights. You might be surprised to learn how successful the SAF has been in the courts.
Columnist Lindsey Bertomen on Handloading
American Handgunner’s Tom McHale met Lindsey at a haunted bed and breakfast bar, where he was beating the crap out of other event attendees. Naturally, the two got to talking and quickly figured out Lindsey was a penultimate reloading geek, fully qualified to take on the mantle of American Handgunner’s Handloading column. Tune in to hear some fun (and weird) reloading discussion and what Lindsey has found interesting at SHOT Show 2024.
More From The Floor