Hyper Demand to Blame for Ammo Shortage

Editor’s Note: The ongoing ammo shortage has been a source of frustration for everyone in the firearms industry. After months of endless production, manufacturers have begun speaking out about the unprecedented levels of demand and their attempts to fulfill it. This piece comes just weeks after Hornady and Federal executives released videos on the topic, which we covered here. Author Jonathan Kilburn followed up with Hornady for this piece.



Because of the unrest 2020 has brought, it’s not surprising many Americans have started to stock up on items to assist with their own defense. This past year saw record sales of firearms and the largest number of first-time gun owners in history. But with record sales comes a high demand for ammunition.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen high consumer demand and a subsequent shortage of products before, though. Firearm and ammunition sales have changed drastically in recent years, as new policies by private companies have forced what consumers can buy and where they can spend their money. In 2018, Walmart announced they would refuse to sell guns and ammunition, of any kind, to anyone under the age of 21. Then, in September 2019, added they would completely remove the majority of ammunition products and certain types of firearms from their inventory. Suddenly, consumers seeking great deals were forced to find a different local source.

However, supply and demand are not solely dependent on large companies like Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods. In 2020, spikes in demand were largely brought on by nationwide civil issues. As protests began to increase in parts of the country due to Antifa and Black Lives Matter movements, we saw a massive increase in firearm and ammunition sales. According to IBISWorld, firearm and ammunition-related sales from 2015-2020 increased an average of 2.3% over previous years, with 2020 alone averaging a massive 7.5% increase over that of 2019.