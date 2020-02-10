The next eye-catching detail is the barrel nut that fits onto the muzzle end of the barrel. Unscrew this with the wrench furnished heel with the revolver, pull off the barrel shroud, then the barrel unscrews and you are ready to screw one of three other barrels. At the start, this revolver will be sold with either a 2.5″ barrel or a 4″ barrel. Later on, there will be 5” and 6″ barrel. In order to correctly locate the rear of the barrel, Dan Wesson furnishes a gauge so that when you are crewing in a new barrel — or for that matter, replacing the original barrel — you insert the gauge between the front of the cylinder and the rear of the barrel, bring up the barrel finger tight, lip on the barrel shroud, lock the barrel nut securely, pull out the gauge and the barrel is in place, with the precise barrel/cylinder gap. Simple?

Once you have done this a couple of times, it only takes a minute at the most to remove and install a barrel. This flexibility enables the shooter to pot varmints with the long barrel and then switch over to the 2.5″ barrel for carrying. It appears to be an ideal arrangement for the sportsman, trapper, hunter and law enforcement officer.