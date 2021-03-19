Power Trip

The FX Airguns Impact Mk II is an engineer’s airgunning fantasy. Yes, you can adjust power levels for each shot but there’s more to it.

There are two ways to adjust shot pressure — the combination of these dual adjustments give you precise control over your muzzle velocity for any given pellet. An adjustment knob on the front of the receiver completes an overall power adjustment.

Once you have your overall adjustment in the vicinity you want, turn to the fine tuning power wheel on the left side of the receiver. This dial features a set of unique graduations on each half of the wheel to help you achieve predictable and repeatable power levels. Labeled “A” through “E” on one side and “1” through “5” on the opposite, plus a “MIN” and MAX” setting, you get 12 unique settings. This feature is handy for dialing in specific power levels for specific pellet types. If you like to geek out experimenting with a near-infinite number of power/pellet permutations, the Impact Mk II is your huckleberry.

Behind the trigger you’ll find a screw heading up into the action. This allows you to adjust the regulator pressure up or down. Keep in mind you’ll need to dry fire a shot to empty the regulator between each adjustment. Lest this sound too complicated, there’s a second manometer (pressure gauge) to give you an idea of your current regulator setting.