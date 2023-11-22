New-Age Game-Getter

Crossbow Comparison

Although it’s a pneumatic weapon, the Airbow functions like a crossbow in that it’s shoulder-fired and releases an arrow with the pull of a trigger. It fires up to eight arrows on a full air charge at a blistering 450 fps and velocity remains consistent due to the internal pressure regulator. Some premium crossbows are advertised at 400 fps, but few actually achieve it. Much higher velocities are possible with Airbow technology, but arrows are subsequently destroyed.

The Airbow generates up to 168 foot-pounds of energy shooting the 375-gr. Victory ICE arrows, with an applied force of 150 lbs. (Ibf) over a 25″ power stroke. This compares favorably with premium crossbows that fire shorter bolts typically slower than 400 fps, generating up to 110 FPE from 150-180 lbf over a 16″ power stroke. The Airbow is 33.5″ long and weighs 7 lbs., while most crossbows are a little longer and heavier.

Safety is unquestionably one of the best features of the Airbow. Its compact profile and ambidextrous top-mounted cocking lever requiring only 2 lbs. of force means virtually anyone can handle it. With no cocking rope to lose or tangle, and no limbs or string to potentially interfere with the shooter, the Airbow is arguably safer to use than a crossbow. Although it can be dry-fired without damage, decocking without firing is easy. These features make it particularly well-suited for both disabled hunters, and those with physical limitations precluding crossbow use. This factor could possibly be the Airbow’s greatest source of appeal.