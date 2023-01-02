The Bug-A-Salt “Rifle”

War Story

I was coming home from work and my hands were full. I had ordered some ammo and a book to be shipped to the clinic, and I was stoked about tearing into the boxes. It was a late summer day but I still had maybe an hour’s worth of daylight.

Horseflies are diurnal. Unlike their nearest natural relative, the common Transylvanian vampire, horseflies only hunt in daytime. The horsefly in question was about the size of my thumb. Okay, not really, but it sure seemed like it. As soon as I cleared my pickup truck, she dove in to attack.

My wife cuts my hair, and I like to keep it as close to the skin as possible. People come see me professionally asking for hair. I wish I could give them mine. I have little use for the stuff. I’m ugly, and my wife loves me anyway. Hair doesn’t make things better, and I’m okay with it. On this fateful day, however, sporting an airborne high and tight haircut just made me a more lucrative target.

The diabolical rascal landed on the back of my head like an MV-22 Osprey and stabbed me with those aforementioned ginormous mouth parts before I could do anything about it. I screamed like a little girl and made a beeline for the door, trying and failing to swat the thing without dropping 1,000 rounds of cheap 9mm ball and a book about Thompson submachine guns.

I stumbled into the house looking like the deranged star of a cheap horror movie. I dumped my burden in the kitchen and retreated downstairs to retrieve my SPAS-12 autoloading shotgun, all the while mumbling some insensate murderous diatribe directed against insects in general. Throughout it all my bride never looked up from her favorite Jane Austen tome. We’ve been married a long time.

The Terminator’s favorite scattergun now locked and loaded, I advanced outdoors. This time I used my skinned cranium as bait. As expected, Satan’s horsefly returned for a fresh nibble. When she got within range I enveloped her in an impenetrable cloud of Number 8 birdshot and then cleaned up the mess with a moist sponge.

The aforementioned tale is true, everything except the bit about the shotgun. This part I just hallucinated up as I nursed the back of my sore head where the devil bug bit me. On that fateful evening I made a pledge before all creation — as God was my witness, I would devote my remaining days to killing horseflies and their close relatives, any other flying buzzing insects. All that remained was to obtain the proper hardware. Cue the pulsating music …