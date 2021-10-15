Earning A Nickel Finish

The Zen of Attrition

In our Instagram-perfect world, we lose sight of the beauty of honest wear and use. You can’t expect something to stay perfect if you use it — and that’s okay. In fact, it’s even better. It becomes part of the story, just like your scars. Hemingway famously said people wounded by life were often stronger at the broken places.

The Japanese technique of kintsugi takes this further, making damaged things more beautiful at the broken places. Based in part on the idea of wabi-sabi, which values imperfect items, kintsugi is a repair method for pottery where the shards are joined with lacquer and the new seams outlined in gold. Rather than discarding the item upon breaking, it is made more beautiful and more valuable.

My favorite watch is a Luminox Field Chronograph given to me about 16 years ago. As a young(er) man with a modest salary and too much debt, the $800 watch was a very generous gift, one otherwise well beyond my reach. I took care of it, but I used it. I clicked the chronograph to time laps when I ran or swam, I clocked jury verdicts with it when I was a D.A. and I always carefully screwed the pushers back down before submerging when I took it SCUBA diving.

It wore its way through a couple of bands before alighting on the faded black Zulu strap it lives on now, and it’s either on its second or third movement, I forget. One of the subdial hands didn’t match the others for a few years, because when I knocked it loose, the model had been discontinued and replacement parts weren’t available. Oddly, the last time it was serviced it came back with the hands matching. One wonders.

It’s been to the bottom of the ocean and submerged in other bodies of water beyond count, banged onto rocks while hiking or scrabbling up hillsides, and I’m pretty sure it has a waffle stamp on one side from being slammed into the checkering on my .45.